Danny Masterson found guilty on two rape charges, faces 30 years in prison

Danny Masterson, the actor best known for his role in the comedy television show That '70s Show, was found guilty on two out of three counts of rape in his second trial, reported the Associated Press. Masterson, 47, was taken into custody and led out of a Los Angeles courtroom in handcuffs after the jury announced the verdict. He faces 30 years of imprisonment. Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, reportedly reacted with shock and tears upon hearing the verdict, while his family and friends remained expressionless throughout both trials. After seven days of deliberation spread over two weeks, the jury, consisting of seven women and five men, reached their verdict.

They were unable to reach a verdict on the third count, which accused Masterson of raping a longtime girlfriend. The vote was 8-4 in favor of conviction. What happens now in Danny Masterson's case? Masterson will be held without bail until his sentencing. Although a date has not been set, the judge instructed Masterson and his lawyers to return to court on August 4 for a hearing. Reaction of Danny Masterson's victims One of the women, who was raped by Masterson at his home in 2003 and knew him as a fellow member of the Church, said, “I am experiencing a complex array of emotions — relief, exhaustion, strength, sadness — knowing that my abuser, Danny Masterson, will face accountability for his criminal behaviour."

The second woman, a former girlfriend whose count resulted in a deadlocked jury, stated that she was encouraged by Masterson facing some criminal punishment but devastated that he escaped accountability for his actions against her. Danny Masterson's reaction Danny Masterson's spokesperson declined to comment, reported AP, but his attorneys are expected to appeal the verdict. Prosecutors retried Masterson after a previous mistrial due to a deadlocked jury in December. They accused him of forcibly raping three women in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003, alleging that he drugged their drinks to facilitate the assaults. The prosecution argued that Masterson used his influence within the Church of Scientology, where all three women were also members at the time, to evade consequences for his actions over several decades. The role of Church of Scientology The Church of Scientology played a significant role in both trials, with expert testimony on church policy allowed in the second trial. Tensions arose in the courtroom between current and former Scientologists, and the accusers testified that they felt intimidated by some members present. Leah Remini, a prominent critic of the Church and a former member, attended the trial and showed support to one of the accusers during closing arguments.

Remini expressed relief on Twitter following the guilty verdicts, praising the courage of the women who survived Masterson's predatory behaviour.

