Danny Boyle, Cillian Murphy tease '28 Days Later' sequel: 'I love the idea'

It appears a direct sequel to British Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle's iconic zombie thriller '28 Days Later' is in development. While there was a follow-up movie called '28 Weeks Later', directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, it followed different characters. The film celebrated the 20th anniversary of its release on November 1 and on the occasion, Boyle and Cillian Murphy, the film's star, teased plans for a sequel.

Murphy told NME, "Every time I do bump into Danny or Alex I always mention it. Because I showed it to my kids recently, some Halloween about four or five years ago, and they loved it. It really stands up, which is amazing for a film that’s 20 years old. So yeah, I love the idea and it’s very appealing to me.”

Boyle added that Alex Garland, filmmaker and scribe of '28 Days Later' who has since become a respected name in Hollywood with films like 'Ex Machina' and 'Annihilation', has finished a script for '28 Months Later'.

“I’d be very tempted [to direct it]. It feels like a very good time actually. It’s funny, I hadn’t thought about it until you just said it, and I remembered ‘Bang, this script!’ which is again set in England, very much about England. Anyway, we’ll see… who knows?" he said.

Like other zombie films, '28 Days Later' featured a world torn apart by a zombie apocalypse. Murphy starred as a London man who wakes up from a coma in a world overrun by zombies.

Naomie Harris, Christopher Eccleston, Megan Burns, and Brendan Gleeson were also in the cast.

'28 Days Later' was a commercial success and also pleased critics. It scored 87 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus read, "Kinetically directed by Danny Boyle, 28 Days Later is both a terrifying zombie movie and a sharp political allegory."