Daniel Kaluuya joins 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' as Spider-Punk

English actor Daniel Kaluuya has joined the cast of the upcoming superhero movie 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', as per The Hollywood Reporter. The actor, best known for movies like 'Get Out' and 'Judas and the Black Messiah', will don the role of Spider-Punk, an alternate, punk-rock-inspired version of Spidey who fights for the downtrodden against the forces of Norman Osborn. His real name is Hobart Brown. He is a fairly new version of Spidey, who appeared in 2015. He was created by writer Dan Slott and artist Olivier Coipel.

'Across the Spider-Verse', directed by Justin K. Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos, and Kemp Powers, is the sequel to 2018's 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'. The original introduced Miles Morales, a teenager who gets Spider-Man's powers after his reality's original Spidey (Peter Parker) dies.

Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham have penned the script.

Thanks to an experiment being conducted by Kingpin, various versions of Spidey, also called Spider-People, are thrown into that universe, including a talking pig Spider-Ham.

Shameik Moore, Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, and Greta Lee. Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Jason Schwartzman return to lend their voices.

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' will release in the US on June 2, 2023.

'Across the Spider-Verse' will be followed by the concluding installment called 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse', set to be released March 29, 2024.