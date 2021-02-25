Confirmed! Upcoming 'Spider Man 3' film title is this and it makes total sense

All you Spider Man fans, the upcoming film from the franchise finally has a title and this time they are serious about it.

The cast of the upcoming Spider Man film teased fans with new title, all different from one another. The fake titles that circulated on the internet yesterday were Spider-Man: Phone Home, Spider-Man: Home Slice, and Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker. Sadly, none of them are correct.

By way of a video, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon took to Instagram to share the title -- ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. Check out set photos here.

The title makes sense since Far From Home ended with Spider-Man’s identity being leaked to the public by Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio. The Marvel villain also accused Peter of murdering him. So in the third movie, Peter must be in exile, as he cannot live freely.

The third film in Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie series within the MCU looks like it will be all about the multiverse, and may open doors for ‘X-Men and Fantastic Four’.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ brings together several characters not just from the MCU, but also from previous Spider-Man franchise. Jamie Foxx’s Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus are already confirmed to return. Benedict Cumberbatch will assume the role of mentor to Holland’s Peter Parker, replacing Tony Stark.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will release on Christmas this year.