Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer becomes top 5 IMAX movies of all time, joins Avengers Endgame, Avatar

More than a month after its release, director Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has surged past the $700 million mark at the box office. This triumph was accompanied by another impressive accomplishment, as the Cillian Murphy-led film about the titular theoritical physicist, Manhattan Project, and the genesis of the atomic bomb, soared into the top five all-time IMAX movies in terms of total earnings within the premium large screen format. The other films in the list are James Cameron's Avatar, its sequel The Way of Water, along with Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame. Oppenheimer amassed an astounding $146.4 million solely from IMAX screenings, an impressive 20 per cent contribution to the film's overall global revenue.

Remarkably, a significant portion of this sum, exceeding $17 million, emanated from a mere 30 screens. These select theaters showcased Oppenheimer on the 70mm print, a format Nolan himself heralded as the best way to watch the movie.

Oppenheimer is based on Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin's biography of J Robert Oppenheimer, American Prometheus, the subject of the film. Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh are also in the cast.

Oppenheimer review

WION's review of Oppenheimer read, "Nolan's signature style, with its non-linear narrative, transcends mere storytelling, guiding the audience through a labyrinth of time and memory. Seamlessly transitioning between Oppenheimer's past and present, Nolan skillfully explores the fluidity of memory, perception, and remorse. His directorial prowess, matched with the stunning artistry of Hoyte van Hoytema, turns Oppenheimer into an exquisite visual epic, with many memorable visual images. The Trinity Test, which proved to the US government that this weapon indeed was as destructive as the scientists claimed, is depicted as an event of Biblical proportions. A moment of celebration comes a little later, but at first everyone is shaken by the enormity of the thing."

