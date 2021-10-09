Christopher Nolan casts The Dark Knight star Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

Universal Studios got the deal in September and became Nolan’s first movie in years that's not being made with his now-former longtime studio, Warner Bros.. The announcement about this latest casting development was made known to the public on Friday.

The studio also revealed that they are looking at a North American theatrical release on July 21, 2023. Releasing movies during the summers has been a long tradition with Nolan.

Universal Studios has described this project as "epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it."

The film is based on J. Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physics who was regarded as one of the fathers of the atom bomb. Oppenheimer is believed to have helped develop it during the World War II.

The project is based on the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book 'American Prometheus: The Triumph' and 'Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The latter died just last week.

For this project, Nolan is both writing the script and directing the film as well. His wife Emma Thomas, and Charles Roven will be co-producing the film.

The production work on this film will begin in early 2022 and shoot on Imax 65mm and 65mm large-format film.