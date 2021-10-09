Ava Ostern Fries, Troop Beverly Hills creator, dead at 87

Ava Ostern Fries, the producer and creator behind cult classic 'Troop Beverly Hills', died on October 2, reports confirm. She was 87.

Details pertaining to her death have not been revealed to the media yet.

Also read: 'A Quiet Place 2' review: John Krasinski hits it out of the park with this horror-thriller sequel

'Troop Beverly Hills' starred Shelley Long and Tori Spelling in lead roles. The film was based on the life of a wealthy housewife who takes over her daughter's wilderness group. Reportedly, 'Troop Beverly Hills' was based on Fries' own experiences running her daughter's Girl Scout group. It went to become a cult classic for various reasons: hidden message, dance and fashion.

Ava Ostern Fries was also the producer of 'Troop Beverly Hills'.

Also read: Watch: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson makes his rap debut

Fries then started her own production company, Avanti Enterprises, and produced the 1987 television series 'Born Famous'. The show highlighted the lives of children born with a silver spoon or were part of celebrity families.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane Sherry Case, stepchildren Charles M. Fries, Suzanne Fries-Hostka, Chris Fries, Dyanne Fries, Mike Fries, Alice Fries, and Jon Fries, 22 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Also read: Joe Exotic series: Kate McKinnon's first look as Carole Baskin is wicked, wild

Ava Ostern Fries' husband, Charles W. Fries, was a seasoned television producer and executive who died in April of this year at age 92.