'A Quiet Place 2' review: John Krasinski hits it out of the park with this horror-thriller sequel

If you were waiting anxiously for the sequel to the super hit 2018 horror film on aliens that get attracted to sound, then ‘A Quiet Place 2’ does justice to each of that emotion. The horror thriller is a masterclass on how sequels to tentpole films that have much riding on them, should be treated! It doesn’t leave pace, it doesn’t leave the story, it doesn’t leave out any gaps that might bore you or look gimmicky.

John Krasinski teaches a thing or two about writing and directing as he takes over a challenging task to direct a sequel to a film that blew everyone away with its concept and execution. Also, since there’s a huge gap between the two films (the first came in 2018 while the second in 2021), this one also connects the dots and gives a memory rejig without repeating scenes from the first film and that’s truly commendable.

The sound design is phenomenal and deserves a special mention as it heightens and balances the mood throughout the film. It manages to pack the thrills as and how the aliens attack and look for humans. From going pin drop silent to crazy, shrilly noise -- it offers exactly what we waited for these three years.

Apart from intelligent storytelling that starts with the day when all this started to an year later when Evelyn (Emily Blunt) is left with no husband and one child less, the film’s actors look devoted to the time and circumstances they are stuck within. Evelyn now has a girl and a boy and one newborn to fend for as her house burns down thanks to the aliens. So she treads off on a path to find survivors and meets an old friend, played by Cilian Murphy.

Cilian is not too happy to have found Emily’s family and asks them to leave. Meanwhile, Emily’s daughter deduces that there are more people out there and that she can try saving them. Cilian ends up helping her as the film emphasises on humans and their emotions of trust and hope while being in a precarious position like that.

If you compare it too close to the first film, A Quiet Place sequel obviously isn’t as good as the first but can anything be better than the first? The sequel comes close with almost no gaps to point out. If you’re looking for horror-thriller this weekend, our bets are on this one!

