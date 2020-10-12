Chris Pratt solves a Rubik's Cube in less than a minute, watch video

This should be added in Chris Pratt's already impressive resume. The actor, who is known for being part of blockbuters like 'Guardians of The Galaxy series', 'Avatar Endgame' and 'Juraasic World' series, recently managed to achieve a feat that many are uanble to.



A video on his Instagram page shows the 41-year-old solving the Rubik's cube puzzle in less than 60 sceonds. The actor states in the video that its something he has been trying to do all years and has only managed it now.



Showing off his new skill to his 29 million Instagram followers, he said, "I've been trying all year to solve a Rubik's Cube in under a minute so I can post it to Instagram. I finally did it!!!

"The world record is like 5 seconds. Which is actually done by using dark magic I think? So. That doesn't count in my book. Just kidding. The kids who do the Rubik's cube in under ten seconds are my heroes. Stuck in quarantine!? Get you a Rubik's Cube!"



The actor's new accomplishment was lauded by peers in Hollywood. Tom Holland was wrote, "Mate that was sick," while fellow 'Jurassic World' actor Bryce Dallas Howard gave a little insight into just how much Pratt has been practicing on the sets of the film. "Welcome to my life on set between scenes sitting beside @prattprattpratt," she wrote.



Fans too cogratulated him and one of them even gloated as he wrote, "Well done. My son can do it in under 6 seconds. It's all about the algorithms apparently."



Another fan asked a pertinent question that had crossed all our minds while watching the video, "How can you record yourself from a low perspective and not look that s**tty?"



Pratt is currently filming for 'Jurassic World' which is scheduled to release in 2022.