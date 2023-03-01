Chris Pine denies Harry Styles spat on him: 'He's a very kind guy'

Chris Pine has settled the matter of so-called 'spitgate' in a new interview. In the alleged incident, Pine's fellow Don't Worry Darling actor Harry Styles spat on him. Pine had denied that through a PR statement, and this time he himself has spoken of it.

Directed by Oscar Wilde, and also starring Florence Pugh, Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Nick Kroll, the film was riven by several controversies leading up to its release, the 'spitgate' being only one of them.

Setting the record straight, Pine told Esquire magazine that no, Styles did not, in fact, spit on him. In his words, “Harry did not spit on me. Harry is a very kind guy. I was on the plane and we’re flying back from Venice having a great time on the plane and my publicist wakes me up and says, ‘We have to craft a statement on what happened in Venice.’ She showed me the thing and it did look, indeed, like Harry spit on me. He didn’t spit on me.”

He added, "I think Harry leaned down and said, ‘It’s just words isn’t it?' We had this little joke. We were all jet lagged and trying to answer questions and sometimes when you’re doing these press things your brain goes befuddled and you start speaking gibberish, so we had a joke: ‘It’s just words.'”

WION gave the film a mixed review. It read, "'Don't Worry Darling' introduces several interesting ideas but it is not able to truly flesh any of them. There are several scenes throughout the movie that seem to hint at something but are left undeveloped and unexplored. I bet a lot of the footage of this film was left on the cutting room floor. Margaret is the biggest loser here as a character. She is reduced to a subhuman, whose only task is to call our heroine's attention to the nature of her reality. She is not even a supporting character, she is barely a character.

