Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction 2' to release in 2023. Details inside

The sequel to Netflix's 2020 action-thriller 'Extraction', tentatively titled 'Extraction 2' will release next year, reported Collider. The film will bring back Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake, an Australian black ops operative turned mercenary. Rake in the first film was tasked by a Mumbai crime lord Ovi Mahajan Sr. (Pankaj Tripathi) to rescue his kidnapped son Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), who is being held in Bangladesh under the care of gangster Amir Asif (Priyanshu Painyuli).

The film also starred Randeep Hooda as Saju Rav, a former Indian Special Forces operative.

Both the director, Sam Hargrave, and the writer, Joe Russo, return for 'Extraction 2'. The film was bankrolled by AGBO, the production company of Joe and Anthony Russo. The Russo Brothers are best known for 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Rake was seen being shot in the neck towards the end of the first film, but in the final scene, it was pretty much revealed that he is alive. It was not made clear as to how he survived a bullet to the beck.

The first look images of the movie showed Rake in a frigid location, hinting that the movie features a new mission for him, and the action will likely shift far from the Indian subcontinent. So the fans will probably not see the return of Ovi. However, Golshifteh Farahani is expected to return as Nik Khan.