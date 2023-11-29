Chris Evans breaks silence on Avengers reunion rumours: Captain America's return depends on...

Chris Evans, widely recognised for his portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), recently commented on the persistent rumours surrounding a potential Avengers reunion and his return to the iconic role.

During an appearance on The View, Evans acknowledged the frequent reports about an Avengers reunion, stating, "You know, I always see those reports too, and it’s news to me." He clarified that as of now, no one has approached him about reprising his role as Captain America.

While Evans did not outright dismiss the idea of returning, he emphasised that any potential return would require the right circumstances. He stated, "No one’s spoken to me about it, and look, I would never say never, but I really — I’m very protective. It’s a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right."

Evans also shared his thoughts on the experience of being a superhero in the MCU. He noted, "It’s just intrinsically cool to be a superhero. It’s very fun to play make-believe and live out your childhood dreams, but the friendships are so fantastic." Evans highlighted the camaraderie with both the cast and crew, expressing fondness for the connections formed during the filming of Marvel projects.