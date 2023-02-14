Children of the Corn trailer: This Stephen King adaptation looks terrifying. Watch

A trailer for Children of the Corn is here. The film was made in 2020 during the global lockdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Written and directed by Kurt Wimmer, the film is simultaneously an adaptation of Stephen King's short story of the same name as well as the eleventh installment in the original Children of the Corn film franchise. The original story was published in 1977 in Penthouse magazine. It was later included in King's 1978 collection Night Shift and was eventually adapted into a popular horror movie franchise. The original story is set in the fictional rural town of Gatlin, Nebraska, where a malevolent cult of children has murdered all of the adults in the town as part of their religious beliefs. It was likely inspired by William Golding's Lord of the Flies.

The story explored themes of religious fanaticism, the power of belief, and the dangers of blind obedience. It also contains graphic descriptions of violence, particularly in the cult's ritualistic killings. Its frightening depiction of children turned into killers by their own religious beliefs has resonated with readers for decades and has spawned numerous adaptations in film and television.

The new film appears to tell the origin story of how the town came to be a hellscape populated by downright frightening creatures that were previously children. You can watch the trailer above.

The film's official synopsis reads, "Possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield, twelve-year-old Eden recruits the other children in her small town to rise up and take control. Tired of having to pay the price for their parent's mistakes, Eden leads the kids on a bloody rampage, killing the adults and anyone who opposes her. With all the adults jailed or dead, it comes down to one high schooler who won't go along with the plan and becomes the town's only hope of survival. Based on the short story by Stephen King, CHILDREN OF THE CORN is a chilling new re-telling for a whole new generation."

Children of the Corn hits US theatres on March 3.

