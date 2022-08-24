Charlotte Gainsbourg to be honoured with Golden Eye award at Zurich Film Fest

The British-French actress Charlotte Gainsbourg will be honoured with the Golden Eye award at Zurich Film Festival 2022, reported Deadline. The festival will also see the screening of her new film 'The Almond and the Seahorse'. As per the publication, Christian Jungen, Artistic Director of the Zurich Film Festival, said, “Charlotte Gainsbourg is one of the most versatile character actresses in European cinema."

He added, "She is renowned for her bold choice of roles: Whether horror thriller or romantic comedy, avant-garde drama or Hollywood mainstream, she has the ability to give her characters human depth and credibility across all genres. And she is one of those rare actresses who can captivate with her charisma and carry an entire movie on her own.”

Also Read: The Crickets drummer Jerry Allison passes away at 82

Charlotte, born in London, is the daughter of Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin. She is best known for her award-winning collaborations with Lars von Trier on the 'Depression' trilogy of films: 'Antichrist', 'Melancholia', and 'Nymphomaniac'. For her performance in 'Antichrist', she clinched the Best Actress at the 62nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in 2009.

For her work in 2000's 'Season's Beatings', she was bestowed with a César Award.m Charlotte was last see in 2021's 'Sundown'. Apart from 'The Almond and the Seahorse' she will also be seen in Scott Cooper's horror thriller 'The Pale Blue Eye'.

'The Almond and the Seahorse', directed by Celyn Jones and Tom Stern, is an independent film and also stars Trine Dyrholm, Meera Syal, and Rebel Wilson. Jones and Kaite O'Reilly have penne the script based on O'Reilly's 2008 stage play of the same name.

