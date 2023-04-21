Catherine Deneuve graces official poster of 2023 Cannes Film Festival. See photo

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival has unveiled the official poster. The poster, which was shared on social media from the Cannes official handles, shows Catherine Deneuve, the iconic French actress Catherine Deneuve, known for her performances in movies like François Truffaut's The Last Metro and Régis Wargnier's Indochine. The photo, as per The Hollywood Reporter, is from the set of Alain Cavalier's 1968 film La Chamade and the place is Pampelonne beach, near Saint Tropez. Catherine is a two-time César Award winner. The poster was accompanied by the caption, which read, "Côte d’Azur, 1968. The iconic Catherine Deneuve embodies what cinema should never stop being: elusive, daring, irreverent."

Côte d’Azur, 1968.

The iconic Catherine Deneuve embodies what cinema should never stop being: elusive, daring, irreverent. Here is the poster of the 76th Festival de Cannes. From May 16 to 27, let's celebrate the love of cinema. #Cannes2023

► https://t.co/3UcKr9mDcT pic.twitter.com/aqkT7HCnPc — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) April 19, 2023 ×

"Here is the poster of the 76th Festival de Cannes. From May 16 to 27, let's celebrate the love of cinema. #Cannes2023" the caption added.

Deneuve in La Chamade portrayed the character of Lucile, a beautiful and sophisticated Parisian socialite who lives a luxurious lifestyle but is emotionally detached and unfulfilled. Deneuve's performance captures Lucile's inner turmoil and conflict as she falls in love with a young aspiring artist, Antoine, played by Nino Castelnuovo.

With a career spanning over six decades, Deneuve, now 79, has appeared in more than 100 films, becoming a global cultural icon in the process. Her on-screen persona was often characterised by her effortless elegance, natural beauty, and magnetic allure. Beyond her acting career, Deneuve is also known for her iconic sense of style and her advocacy for various social causes.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp’s return to the acting, Jeanne du Barry, is all set to open the Cannes festival. The festival has a killer lineup this year. Martin Scorsese's latest Killers of the Flower Moon, James Mangold's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny as well as India's own Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy will screen in Out of Competition category.

