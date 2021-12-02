Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline set to star in thriller series 'Disclaimer'

Cate Blanchett will next be seen with Kevin Kline in Apple’s thriller series, ‘Disclaimer’.

The series Disclaimer is based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight.

The Hollywood star, Cate Blanchett stars as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she realises it’s her story, something she thought was long buried in the past.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' ticket sales see a surge amid Omicron scare

The series is adapted for screen by Alfonso Cuarón who will also direct and executive produce under his Esperanto Filmoj banner along with Gabriela Rodriguez.

Alec Baldwin denies pulling trigger in 'Rust' shooting

Cate Blanchett will executive produce in addition to starring.

Wife of 'godfather of Black music' fatally shot in Beverly Hills home

We last saw Cuarón in his element in his most recent feature -- ‘Roma’ -- in which he served as writer, director, producer, editor, and cinematographer. The film won three Oscars: best foreign language film and best director and cinematography for Cuarón.