Cara Delevingne on her struggles with alcohol addition: 'Wasn't sustainable'

English model, actress, and singer Cara Delevingne has revealed that she is four months sober and sought treatment for her alcohol addiction in 2022. She made the revelation while speaking in Vogue's April cover story. She said her lifestyle was not sustainable and talked about the photos that emerged of her in which she was spotted looking dishevelled. She admitted that while at the time she thought she was having fun, she later realised she wasn't looking well at all in the pictures that went viral. “I hadn’t slept. I was not okay. It’s heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, Okay, I don’t look well. You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for." Delevingne told Vogue.

She added, "All I knew is that if I was continuing to go down the road I was, either I'd end up dead or doing something really, really stupid. That was scary."

Who is Cara Delevingne?

Born on August 12, 1992, in London, England, Delevingne started her modeling career in 2009 and quickly gained attention for her unique look and personality. She has since become one of the most sought-after models in the industry, working for major fashion brands and designers, including Chanel, Burberry, and Dolce & Gabbana.

In addition to modeling, Delevingne has also pursued a career in acting. She has appeared in films such as Paper Towns, Suicide Squad, and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and shows such as Carnival Row. Delevingne has also ventured into music.

Delevingne is known for her outspoken and quirky personality, as well as her advocacy for mental health and LGBTQ+ rights. She has been open about her struggles with depression and anxiety and has used her platform to raise awareness about mental health issues.

