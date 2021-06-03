Cannes Film Festival 2021: Attendees will have to be vaccinated or show antigen every 48 hours

Cannes Film Festival plans to open up this year after being cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

This year, as it gears to open up, organisers of the film festival have planned to keep all security checks in place. They look to safeguard the event by asking for a proof of a vaccination by attendees, or on-site testing every 48 hours for pass holders showing up without a single or double shot.

On keeping the event secure, Cannes organisers said delegates will need to show either a certificate “demonstrating full vaccination of a vaccine recognised by the European Medicines Agency,” a negative PCR or antigen test result that’s no longer than 48 hours old, or a proof of immunity via a positive antibody test or RT-PCR test that is dated no less than 15 days, and completed under six months ago.

Festival-goers will need to show a negative PCR or antigen every 48 hours for the duration of the event.

“In accordance with the French government’s provisions, in order to safeguard all participants’ health and safety, admission to the festival will be subject to daily health pass checks,” Cannes organizers said in a statement.

“If you would like to have a test done upon arriving in Cannes or during your stay, you can visit the festivals’ partner laboratory center within striking distance of the Palais des Festivals,” the festival added.

This year, the Cannes Film Festival is scheduled for July 6-17.