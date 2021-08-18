Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber join Wes Anderson's next

Hollywood stars Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright and Liev Schreiber have joined the ever-expanding stellar cast of Wes Anderson’s upcoming movie.



The untitled project is currently underway in Spain and stars many of his previous collaborators including Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, and Tilda Swinton.



However, the latest to join this brigade are Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks while Scarlett Johansson, who previously worked with Anderson on 'Isle of Dogs', is having her first live-action collaboration with him.



Rupert Friend has also joined in.



The details of this yet-to-be-titled project, which Anderson has written and is directing, have been kept under wraps but it has been indicated that the cast for this one is larger than most other Anderson productions.



Anderson is expected to wrap shooting late September, just in time for the opening of his latest movie, 'The French Dispatch'.



Both Wright and Schreiber will be seen in Anderson’s 'The French Dispatch'. Schreiber also voiced a character in 'Isle of Dogs'.