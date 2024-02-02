Bryan Cranston asks The Office cast for a reboot movie and this was their answer

One of the most beloved sitcoms could soon get a reboot film if everything works out. The Office has always been one of the most-watched shows according to various streaming charts. At the start of 2024, there could finally be good news for The Office fans as Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston recently asked the original cast if they would be up for a reboot film and all members gave a resounding “yes” to the idea.

Bryan Cranston asked Jenna Fischer who played Pam and Angela Kinsey who played Angela, “Let’s say that there’s not a reboot series, but what if there was a movie?” This question came up as the trio appeared at their Office Ladies podcast. He added, “Something to where we can see where these people are. These people in the entire cast that we’re curious about. We wondered at the end, where did they go? What did become of them?”

Jenna Fischer said that she would sign on to a movie version of The Office as long as Daniels is involved “because [then] I would trust it. You know? As long as Greg is writing it and he’s in charge of it, then I say yes.”

Angela Kinsey added, “I would do it for my kids because I think they would think that’s fun.”

Bryan Cranston is attached to The Office in this capacity

For all those wondering how Bryan Cranston is attached to The Office, well he directed the season 9 episode Work Bus. On not wanting any meaty role in the show, Bryan said, “I just want to be an extra in it. I would be some guy. I’d be a crossing guard or something like that. Just something.”

The Office reboot is happening

Meanwhile, there is news that The Office reboot is shaping up as a TV series. Reports suggest that the reboot show will not follow the stories of the original show.

The Office is an American adaptation of the British TV series of the same name. It ran for nine seasons and 201 episodes on NBC between 2005 and 2013. The show was headlined by Steve Carell.