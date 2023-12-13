Bridgerton Season 3 and Love is Blind Season 6 official dates out! Check details

The wait is finally over. Lady Bridgerton is back with juicy gossip from the alleys of London’s high society. Netflix has finally dropped the official release date of Bridgerton Season 3.

Along with the periodic drama, Netflix’s reality dating drama, Love is Blind is also coming back with its 6th season.

Fans of both shows were waiting enthusiastically for their release date, well, wait no more.

Bridgerton Season 3 release date

The highly anticipated period drama from Shondaland has finally revealed its release date. The show is set to release on Netflix for its third season in summer 2024. The catch is, that the show will be released in two parts, Part 1 will be released on May 16 while Part 2 will be released on June 13.

Here’s a short date announcement clip from the show. Rejoice in this most thrilling news. Bridgerton Season 3 shall debut in two parts: Part 1 on May 16th and Part 2 on June 13th. pic.twitter.com/oAnT5f8fCC — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) December 12, 2023 × With the focus shifting to different protagonists and new narratives, viewers can anticipate an engrossing exploration of love and intrigue within London's high society. There is a high expectation that the new season will revolve around Penelope’s story, which is central to the show being Lady Bridgerton.

In the last two seasons, we saw Penelope has feelings for Colin, one of the Bridgerton brothers. This season is set to explore their romantic pursuits during England’s Regency era. People are already calling it #Polin season (a season dedicated to the love angle of Penelope and Colin).

Love is Blind Season 6 release date

Netflix confirms the next two seasons of Love is Blind, Seasons 6 and 7. Season 6 of the reality TV dating show is set to release on Valentine’s Day 2024, Feb 14. What’s more interesting is that Love is Blind hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey will return for seasons 6 and 7.

Here’s a short date announcement clip from the show. Prepare the pods! Love is Blind is returning for Seasons 6 AND 7. New episodes premiere this Valentine's Day -- February 14! pic.twitter.com/tMtoXQPzRV — Netflix (@netflix) December 12, 2023 × Season 6 relocates the pods to Charlotte, N.C. as a new group of singles hope to get engaged without ever seeing their partner in person. After the pod dating ends in proposals, the engaged couples go on vacation, move in together, and plan their weddings as the cameras follow them everywhere.