Brad Pitt prays for the success of 'Bullet Train' in a Buddhist temple in Tokyo - see pics, videos

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has reached Japan for a photo call for his film 'Bullet Train'. The star joined Aaron Taylor-Johnson, producer Kelly McCormick and director David Leitch at Koyasan Tokyo Betsu-In Temple to pray for the success of their next.

Photos and videos of their Japan photo call have been doing rounds on social media. In the viral posts, Pitt is seen dressed in a light brown jacket and loose pants. Aaron, on the other hand, is seen donning a white shirt and colourful pants along with a cream tee.

While sharing glimpses of the ritual the crew and cast of the film 'Bullet Train' performed with some Buddhist monks, the makers wrote, "Ladybug’s got nothing to worry about now. #BradPitt, #AaronTaylorJohnson, and filmmakers @DavidMLeitch and Kelly McCormick took part in a traditional Bad Luck Cleansing Ritual while in Japan for the #BulletTrainMovie press tour."

Actor Brad Pitt attended a Buddhist ritual ceremony at a temple in Tokyo to pray for his latest film ‘Bullet Train’ pic.twitter.com/VhhWZhme1Z — Reuters (@Reuters) August 22, 2022

Ladybug’s got nothing to worry about now. 🙏 #BradPitt, #AaronTaylorJohnson, and filmmakers @DavidMLeitch and Kelly McCormick took part in a traditional Bad Luck Cleansing Ritual while in Japan for the #BulletTrainMovie press tour. 🔥 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/yWCKu8SY9F — Bullet Train (@BulletTrain) August 22, 2022

Helmed by David Leitch, the film is based on the 2010 novel 'Maria Beetle' by Kōtarō Isaka. Other than Pitt, the film also stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, and Sandra Bullock. It released across theatres earlier this month and is doing well at the box office.