Box Office: ‘The Suicide Squad’ opens with ‘a less than expected’ 12.2 million

After much hype around James Gunn’s antihero movie, ‘The Suicide squad’—Warner Bros. and DC’s ambitious project—opened to a rather slow start, reports claim.



On Friday—the film’s opening day—the multi-starrer managed to amass $12.2 million from 4,002 North American theaters amid delta variant-induced challenges and a hybrid theatrical-home launch, say reports.



According to trade pundits—reportedly—thisopening day figure puts the tentpole on course to debut to at $27 million at the domestic box office, which’s less than expected from this mega-budget film.



‘The Suicide Squad’ released on August 5 and features Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Peter Capaldi.



There’s a home release on HBO Max, too.



‘The Suicide Squad’ follows a group of convicted felons who are on their path to demolishing a Nazi-era laboratory. Along the way, they encounter a giant alien named Starro.



In another news, Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt starrer ‘Jungle Cruise’, which debuted last weekend to $34 million domestically and $30 million on Disney+ Premier Access, is looking at a second weekend gross of $14 million to $15 million after earning $4.5 million on Friday from 4,310 locations, reports suggest.