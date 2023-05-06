Blade pre-production stalled by writer's strike

Marvel Studios' highly anticipated film, Blade, has encountered a setback as pre-production has been halted due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. The movie, which features Mahershala Ali as the iconic vampire hunter character, has been eagerly anticipated by fans, but now faces an uncertain timeline as the strike continues to affect the entertainment industry. Blade is currently scheduled to be released on September 6, 2024. It is not known whether that release date will also move forward due to the delay. The film has been delayed earlier as well. Its original release date was set for November 3, 2023.

Blade is a superhero who was born as Eric Cross Brooks. Also known as Daywalker, he is a half-human and half-vampire hybrid. He is also a dhampir, which means a vampire that is immune to the usual weaknesses that plague vampires like sunlight (thus the name, Daywalker). He hunts vampire, partly because his mother was killed by a vampire.

In the Blade trilogy (1998 to 2004), Wesley Snipes essayed the role. The movies were: Blade (1998), Blade II (2002), and Blade: Trinity (2004). While the films received indifferent critical reception at best, they were commercial successes, and have acquired a cult following.

Yann Demange is directing the project and Michael Starrbury is the writer. Demange is best known for directing the pilot episode of HBO's horror drama series Lovecraft Country. Earlier Bassam Tariq was directing, but he opted out.

While Blade is yet to appear in MCU in person, we did hear his voice in the post-credit scene of Chloe Zhao's Eternals.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE