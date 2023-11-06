Black Panther stuntman Taraja Ramsess dies in horrific car crash along with his 3 children

In a devastating incident that sent shockwaves through the film industry and beyond, stuntman Taraja Ramsess, known for his work in Marvel's Black Panther and Avengers films, lost his life in a harrowing car crash on October 31. What makes this tragedy even more heart-wrenching is that Taraja Ramsess was accompanied by three of his children during the fateful ride.

The 41-year-old Ramsess, along with his 13-year-old daughter Sundari Ramsess, 10-year-old son Kisasi Ramsess, and newborn daughter Fugibo Ramsess, were all killed in a tragic accident on Interstate 20 in Dekalb County, Georgia. The accident occurred when Ramsess was behind the wheel of a pickup truck, with his children aboard, on Halloween night. The truck collided with a tractor-trailer, leading to immediate fatalities.

Ramsess, Sundari, and Fugibo lost their lives in the crash, while Kisasi and another 3-year-old girl were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Tragically, Kisasi succumbed to his injuries shortly after. The other girl, though seriously injured, is now in stable condition, as reported by authorities.

Taraja Ramsess had made significant contributions to the film industry, particularly as a stuntman in Marvel's Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, as noted on IMDb. He also played roles in the art department and worked as a dresser on several projects, amassing a portfolio of over 43 works, including The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

In the wake of this tragic loss, a GoFundMe page has been set up to collect donations to support the Ramsess family with the funeral arrangements.

Taraja Ramsess's mother, Akili Ramsess, took to Instagram to share her grief and memories of her son and grandchildren. She expressed, "My beautiful, loving, talented son Taraja @chop.saki, along with two of my grand babies, his 13 yo daughter Sundari and his 8-week-old newborn daughter Fujibo, were killed the previous night in a horrific traffic accident. My grandson, and his 10-year-old son, Kisasi, 'Sauce the Boss,' is on life support. Two of my granddaughters survived, the 3-year-old Shazia is still hospitalised but is recovering with minor injuries. All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was."