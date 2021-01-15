Big news for Cardi B fans as rapper bags leading role in comedy film 'Assisted Living'

Rapper Cardi B has some great news for her fans as makers of Paramount’s upcoming film ‘Assisted Living’ have roped her in for a leading role.

This will be the first time the Grammy-winning artist Cardi B will feature in a leading role in a movie. She was previously seen in her debut film opposite Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Keke Palmer in ‘Hustlers’, a 2019 film about strippers who turn the tables on their wealthy Wall Street clientele.

‘Assisted Living’ is being described as a “raucous comedy” with “tremendous heart.”The film will follow Amber (Cardi B), a small-time crook who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong. On the run from the cops and her former crew, she struggles to find anywhere to hide. Running out of options, Amber disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out in the one place no one will look — her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.

‘Assisted Living’ is based on an original spec script by Kay Oyegun, a writer for ‘This Is Us’.

It will be produced by Temple Hill and Stephen Love.

Apart from these projects, the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper first got her push into acting with VH1 reality show ‘Love and Hip-Hop’ in which she appeared from 2015 to 2017. Her first album, ‘Invasion of Privacy,’ was released in 2018.