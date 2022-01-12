Berlin Film Festival 2022 to go ahead with in-person event

The Berlin Film Festival 2022 will have an in-person event in February. This announcement comes amid a spike in COVID cases in the world.

The Berlin Film Festival organisers are sure of going ahead with an in-person event while their European Film Market has gone completely virtual.

As reported by Variety, a spokesperson for the festival said, “We are very pleased with the positive signal from the authorities so far and feel encouraged to continue with the planning. We hope to be able to announce the final concept for the 2022 Berlinale very soon.”

The Berlinale this year is scheduled for February 10 through 20.