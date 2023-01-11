Ben Affleck spotted serving coffee at doughnut joint, see viral pic

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck was recently seen serving customers at a Dunkin' Donuts drive-through in Boston. And, his wife Jennifer Lopez was seen pulling up in a white SUV to order her own takeaway.

The Oscar-winning actor was shooting a commercial for the doughnut joint and his wife JLo was there to support him. It's the first time the two have signed a project together since their 2003 film 'Gigli'.

Dressed in an official Dunkin' Donuts cap and T-shirt, Ben is seen pretending to work at the joint. Jennifer, on the other hand, is seen looking glamorous in a white coat, a matching turtleneck top and sweatpants. She is also seen carrying a light brown purse as she ordered her coffee for the commercial at the joint.

Ben seems to be a huge fan of the brand and has been seen carrying Dunkin` Donuts coffee around for weeks and his go-to order is an iced coffee.

A woman who took a picture of the 'Good Will Hunting' star, Lisa Mackay, told a publication that the movie star was quick-witted and funny when they interacted. Speaking to NBC10 Boston, Mackay said that she signed a form for a short clip of hers to be used in the commercial.

For the unversed, JLo and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s and even got engaged but later parted ways in 2004. After staying apart for almost two decades, the two decided to reconcile and get back into a relationship.

They took wedding vows in an intimate ceremony back in July last year in Las Vegas at A Little White Chappel.

