Ben Affleck says goodbye to DC movies, Batman: 'Not interested in James Gunn's DCU'

It appears actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck is truly done with DC, at least after the upcoming movie, The Flash, in which he has a cameo. Affleck played the role of a grizzled Bruce Wayne or Batman in what was informally called DCEU (or DC Extended Universe) movies. After DCEU was soft-rebooted in the wake of Justice League's debacle, it was rumoured that he might return. But now that the DC film universe has once again suffered a reboot under James Gunn, Affleck has made it clear he is done with DC movies. He, however, sent his best wishes to Gunn.

Ben Affleck: I’m not interested in that [DCU]

“I would not direct something for the [James] Gunn DC. Absolutely not. I have nothing against James Gunn. Nice guy, sure he’s going to do a great job. I just wouldn’t want to go in and direct in the way they’re doing that. I’m not interested in that," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

He added, "You want to go to work and find something interesting to hang onto, rather than just wearing a rubber suit, and most of it you’re just standing against the computer screen going, “If this nuclear waste gets loose, we’ll …” That’s fine. I don’t condescend to that or put it down, but I got to a point where I found it creatively not satisfying. Also just, you’re sweaty and exhausted. And I thought, “I don’t want to participate in this in any way. And I don’t want to squander any more of my life, of which I have a limited amount.”

Ben Affleck's stint with DC

Affleck played the role of Bruce Wayne or Batman in Batman v Superman in 2016 before reprising the role in 2017's Justice League. His casting was initially met with some backlash from fans, but he eventually won over many with his performance in the films. Before Robert Pattinson-led Matt Reeves-directed 'The Batman' became reality, Affleck had signed on to star in and direct a Bat-movie. But after the failure of Justice League, the higher-ups at Warner Bros overhauled DC Films, the entity that existed before DC Studios, and redirected focus on smaller, independent franchises rather than a unified, cohesive cinematic universe.

As he said above, Affleck also faced personal struggles during this time, which may have contributed to his decision to step away from the role.

