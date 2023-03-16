James Gunn takes on Superman: Why DC fans are in for a heartwarming treat

It's official. James Gunn, writer-director and the co-CEO of DC Studios is helming DCU's first Superman movie, titled Superman: Legacy. In case you didn't know Warner Bros Discovery, the new entity that was formed when Warner Bros and Discovery merged, is led by one David Zaslav. Now, Zaslav dreams of turning DC properties into the level of cultural footprint that is akin to the rival Marvel Studios' Marvel Cinematic Universe. And this is why he put Gunn in charge of DCU, the rebooted DCEU. And Gunn is both writing and directing the movie. Despite your opinion of Gunn, this should come as a great news for you if you are a DC/Superman fan.

Here's why.

James Gunn's past work promises greatness in future

First and foremost, it's likely that James Gunn would put his own unique spin on the Superman character. In his past work on the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Gunn took a group of relatively unknown Marvel characters and turned them into household names. He did this by injecting his own sense of humor and style into the films, creating a distinct tone that set them apart from other superhero movies. With DC's own The Suicide Squad, he again proved he could write and direct a clever, fun, and funny comic-book movie on the other side too.

As we have established, Gunn is a really good superhero movie director. He grew up on a steady diet of comics and has repeatedly shown an uncanny knack for crafting moving stories with multiple, varied characters forgetting their differences and coming together for a common goal. With Peacemaker, he proved that he is good with solo characters as well if it allows him to dismantle the character in his own way and instill his irreverent humour.

Why James Gunn can make a great Superman movie

Gunn is one of the few people who can make the character feel fresh and exciting again. Another thing to consider is the potential for a lighter tone. While Superman has always been a hero with a strong moral compass, recent iterations of the character have tended to be darker and more brooding. James Gunn's previous work augurs that will opt for a much lighter tone, and that is great.

By injecting more heart into the Superman movie, the film could bring back the character's sense of hope and inspiration that has been a hallmark of his character in the comics. A more emotional and heartfelt approach to the character could make the audience feel more invested in his journey, his struggles, and his victories. By doing so, the movie could connect more deeply with fans and attract new ones, leading to a more successful and memorable adaptation of the character.

