Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez snuggle up during a romantic getaway

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance is in full swing.



The couple were recently spotted cosying up in the Hamptons, New York when they were out for their evening stroll.

Affleck and Lopez wrapped their arms around each other. The couple were looking super cool in casual attire and were twinning in a cream-coloured outfit, with Affleck wearing a cream knit hoodie with khakis pants and Lopez wearing an ivory loose sweater with matching pants.



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in The Hamptons



📸July 3, 2021

The couple has been spending a lot of time together in the past few months. Recently Bennifer 2.0 were spotted at the California theme park with Lopez’ twins, Max and Emme, 13, and Affleck’s son, Samuel, 9.

Affleck was first spotted going into Lopez's home in April, in the midst of her split with Alex Rodriguez. A source at the time had told Page Six, "They are friends ... they've never not been." They have since spent time together in Miami, enjoying the sunshine and hitting the gym, with a source confirming to Page Six that they were seen kissing "in between sets" during a recent workout session. An eyewitness told that the pair were "affectionate and looking very much in love," as they left the building.

In the early 2000s, Lopez and Affleck were one of Hollywood’s most famous couples. The couple were engaged in 2002 and made headlines as 'Bennifer' during their years together.



Their relationship came to an end in January 2004, shortly after postponing their wedding date. Lopez married Latin singer Marc Anthony, her third husband, just five months after her 2004 split with Affleck. Affleck went on to marry, and later was divorced from, actress Jennifer Garner.