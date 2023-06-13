Beloved Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak announces retirement: 'Been a wonderful ride'
Pat Sajak has announced retirement from Wheel of Fortune, although he will stay as a consultant on the popular game show.
It is the end of an era. Pat Sajak, the beloved host of the long-running game show Wheel of Fortune, has announced that the upcoming 41st season will be his last. The news of his retirement was shared with fans through a heartfelt tweet, where Sajak expressed gratitude and reflected on his incredible journey.
Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!),” he wrote.
Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) June 12, 2023
At the age of 76, Sajak has been the face of Wheel of Fortune since 1981, taking over the reins from the show's original host, Chuck Woolery. Alongside his co-host Vanna White, who joined the show in 1982, Sajak has become an integral part of television history. The show quickly gained popularity, transitioning into syndication and capturing audiences in the evening time slots across numerous markets. It has become one of the most successful and enduring game shows of all time.
Pat Sajak will continue as consultant
Despite his retirement as host, Sajak will not completely sever ties with the show. He has agreed to serve as a consultant for three years, ensuring that his expertise and insights continue to contribute to the show's success.
Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of game shows for Sony Pictures Television, expressed deep appreciation for Pat Sajak's remarkable career. She acknowledged his enduring entertainment value, thanking him for entertaining millions of Americans throughout the years. Prete looks forward to honoring Sajak's outstanding achievements during the upcoming season, as the show bids farewell to its legendary host.
“As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years. We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season,” she said.
