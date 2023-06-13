Beloved Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak announces retirement: 'Been a wonderful ride'

It is the end of an era. Pat Sajak, the beloved host of the long-running game show Wheel of Fortune, has announced that the upcoming 41st season will be his last. The news of his retirement was shared with fans through a heartfelt tweet, where Sajak expressed gratitude and reflected on his incredible journey.

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!),” he wrote.

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) June 12, 2023 ×

At the age of 76, Sajak has been the face of Wheel of Fortune since 1981, taking over the reins from the show's original host, Chuck Woolery. Alongside his co-host Vanna White, who joined the show in 1982, Sajak has become an integral part of television history. The show quickly gained popularity, transitioning into syndication and capturing audiences in the evening time slots across numerous markets. It has become one of the most successful and enduring game shows of all time.

Pat Sajak will continue as consultant

Despite his retirement as host, Sajak will not completely sever ties with the show. He has agreed to serve as a consultant for three years, ensuring that his expertise and insights continue to contribute to the show's success.