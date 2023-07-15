Before Oppenheimer, here's exploring how Christopher Nolan makes movies

Christopher Nolan is here to wow us once again with his latest, Oppenheimer. Starring Cillian Murphy, the film explores the life of the titular theoretical physicist and the so-called 'father of the atomic bomb'. The event at the centre of the movie is the Trinity test, by which the first atomic weapon was successfully tested. Also in the cast are Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai Bird and the late Martin J Sherwin.

But before watching the movie, let's explore Nolan the filmmaker. Over the almost three decades he has been active, Nolan has garnered both critical acclaim and a massive fan following. Right from the beginning, he has tried to build a unique style and approach to elements in filmmaking. Let's look into the filmmaking styles that have made him a true master of his craft.

Also Read: Oppenheimer first reactions: Christopher Nolan film is 'immersive', 'stunning' and 'incredible' Complex narratives One hallmark of Nolan's filmmaking is his penchant for complex narratives that challenge viewers' perceptions of time and reality. Films like Memento and Inception are prime examples of this style. Nolan often employs non-linear storytelling, blending past and present or multiple storylines to create an immersive and thought-provoking experience. His intricate narratives demand the audience's full attention and reward them with layers of depth and symbolism. Unconventional structure Nolan is not afraid to experiment with the structure of his films. In The Prestige, he adopts a three-act structure mirroring the stages of a magic trick. In Dunkirk, he employs a non-linear narrative that interweaves three different timelines. These unorthodox approaches serve to engage the audience intellectually and emotionally, pushing the boundaries of traditional storytelling. Visual spectacle Visually stunning and ambitious, Nolan's films often showcase breathtaking cinematography and grand-scale set pieces. He has a keen eye for capturing the awe-inspiring, whether it's the collapsing cityscapes in Inception or the stunning aerial sequences in Dunkirk. Nolan combines practical effects with minimal CGI, instilling a sense of realism. His meticulous attention to detail and use of IMAX cameras in the recent past further elevate the visual spectacle of his films.

Also Read: Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan reveals why there's no CGI in the movie Practical effects and cinematography As mentioned above, Nolan is a strong advocate for practical effects, favouring real sets and physical props whenever possible. This commitment to practicality lends his films a tangible and authentic quality that resonates with audiences. His collaboration with renowned cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema (Interstellar onwards) has resulted in breathtaking visuals that make use of dynamic camera movements, precise framing, and carefully choreographed action sequences. His films immerse viewers in the action, creating a visceral and unforgettable cinematic experience.

Exploration of themes While Nolan's films often feature high-concept ideas and thrilling action, they also explore profound themes. The Dark Knight delves into the nature of heroism and the moral complexities of vigilantism, while Interstellar explores the human desire for exploration and our relationship with time. Nolan's films offer intellectual and philosophical depth, encouraging audiences to contemplate fundamental questions about life, identity, and the nature of reality. Stellar use of sound Another defining characteristic of Nolan's filmmaking style is his collaboration with composer Hans Zimmer and now Ludwig Göransson. These two partnerships have created some of the most memorable film scores of the 21st century. From the iconic brass-driven theme of Inception to the haunting organ music of Dunkirk, Nolan's films are elevated by powerful and evocative compositions.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE