Before Indiana Jones 5, journey through the franchise with this epic recap

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is almost here. A James Mangold (director of Logan and Ford v Ferrari), directorial, it once again brings back Harrison Ford in the titular role of adventurer and professor of archaeology, one last time. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen also star. John Rhys-Davies returns in the role of SallahIn the film, Indy races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history. Accompanied by his goddaughter (Waller-Bridge), he soon finds himself squaring off against Jürgen Voller (Mikkelsen), a former Nazi who works for NASA.

But before you watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, let's take a look at the story so far.

Also Read: Explained: What makes Indiana Jones one of cinema's greatest characters? 1. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Set in 1936, Raiders of the Lost Ark introduces us to the fearless and charismatic archaeologist, Dr Indiana Jones. When the U.S. government learns that the Nazis are searching for the legendary Ark of the Covenant, a biblical artifact said to grant immense power to its possessors, they enlist Indy's help to find it first. Accompanied by his former flame, Marion Ravenwood, and armed with his trusty whip and hat, Jones embarks on a globe-trotting adventure filled with perilous encounters and thrilling escapades.

Their journey takes them from Nepal to Egypt, as they face ruthless Nazi soldiers, ancient booby traps, and rival archaeologists. Along the way, Jones decodes cryptic clues and overcomes treacherous obstacles, showcasing both his intellectual prowess and physical agility. As the Nazis close in on the Ark, Jones discovers its hidden resting place in the Well of Souls. However, he realizes that the power of the Ark must not fall into the wrong hands.

In a climactic sequence, the Nazis open the Ark on a remote island, hoping to harness its supernatural power. But their actions unleash divine wrath in the form of a wrathful and destructive force. The power of the Ark proves too much for the Nazis to control, resulting in their demise. Indy and Marion manage to survive and escape, with the Ark safely stored away in a U.S. government warehouse, ensuring it remains hidden from those who seek its power.

2. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom takes place in 1935, presenting a darker and more intense adventure. Jones finds himself in India, where he is approached by desperate villagers from Pankot Palace. They seek his help in retrieving a mystical stone and rescuing their children, who have been kidnapped by the Thuggee cult. Joined by Short Round, a young orphan, and nightclub singer Willie Scott, Jones embarks on a perilous journey through ancient temples, treacherous caverns, and underground mines.

As they delve deeper into the Thuggee cult's stronghold, they uncover its sinister practices, including human sacrifice and the enslavement of children. The culprit is late Amrish Puri's Mola Ram. Jones battles against overwhelming odds, including a heart-pounding mine cart chase and a fierce battle atop a collapsing rope bridge. With wit, bravery, and his iconic whip, he manages to save the children, disrupt the cult's rituals, and escape with his companions.

Their escape leads them to a village where they return the sacred stone, restoring prosperity and hope to the community. 3. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade takes place in 1938 and explores the relationship between Indiana Jones and his father, Professor Henry Jones Sr (Sean Connery). When Indiana's father goes missing while searching for the Holy Grail, Indy embarks on a quest to find him and recover the legendary artifact. Along the way, he crosses paths with the Nazis, who are also determined to find the Grail and harness its powers for their own gain.

Joined by his father's diary, containing crucial clues, Indiana teams up with his father's colleague, Dr. Elsa Schneider. Their journey takes them from Venice to Austria, navigating through a series of dangerous challenges set forth by the Brotherhood of the Cruciform Sword. They encounter traps, betrayal, and deadly confrontations with both the Nazis and the Brotherhood.

As Indiana and his father reunite, they face the formidable Colonel Vogel and his Nazi forces. The final destination is a hidden canyon where the Grail is said to reside. In order to reach it, they must pass three perilous tests: the Breath of God, the Word of God, and the Path of God. Indiana saves his father from the clutches of the Nazis and chooses wisely when he finds the true Holy Grail. He realizes that the true value lies in its ability to heal, rather than granting eternal life.

In a dramatic climax, Elsa's true allegiance is revealed as she attempts to take the Grail for herself. In her greed, she falls to her demise. Indiana and his father narrowly escape the crumbling temple, having successfully prevented the Nazis from obtaining the Grail's power. Jones and his father reconcile, sharing a newfound appreciation for each other and their adventures. The Holy Grail remains hidden, its secrets preserved for future generations. 4. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) Set in the 1950s, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull introduces a new era for the adventurous archaeologist. Indiana Jones is approached by Mutt Williams, a young greaser, who seeks his help in rescuing his mother, who has been kidnapped by Soviet agents. The Soviets are after a mysterious crystal skull believed to possess otherworldly powers.

Jones and Mutt travel to Peru, where they uncover a secret city hidden in the Amazon rainforest. Along the way, they encounter old allies, such as Marion Ravenwood, and face various challenges, including giant ants, treacherous quicksand, and the cunning Soviet agent, Irina Spalko. Their quest leads them to a temple where they discover that the crystal skulls are the remains of extraterrestrial beings.

As they reach the temple, Spalko and her Soviet forces capture Jones and attempt to harness the power of the crystal skull. However, their actions inadvertently open a portal to another dimension. In a race against time, Jones manages to return the skull to its rightful place, sealing the portal and preventing the Soviets from exploiting its power.

The adventure concludes with Jones and his companions narrowly escaping the collapsing temple. Although the crystal skull remains a mystery, Indiana Jones has once again preserved an ancient artifact from falling into the wrong hands, ensuring its secrets are protected. The movie ends with Indy passing on his iconic hat to Mutt, hinting at the possibility of future adventures.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE