Gadar 2 is almost here. The Anil Sharma directorial brings back Sunny Deol in the role of Tara Singh from 2001's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Ameesha Patel also returns as Sakeena, Tara's love interest and now his wife. Utkarsh Sharma also reprises the role of Charanjeet "Jeete" Singh, the son of Tara and Sakeena. Like the original, this one has also been penned by Shaktimaan Talwar. While the original was set during the Partition of India, which was the cause of immense bloodshed, the sequels is set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, which resulted in the birth of Bangladesh as a nation.

But before we dive headlong into the world of Gadar 2, let's take a moment to revisit the film that laid the foundation for this anticipated sequel — a film that evokes emotions, stirs debates, and has a rather, um, let's say complicated, legacy.

Gadar was a megahit, but all those years have not been kind to its legacy

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, released in 2001, blended a poignant love story with the tumultuous backdrop of the Partition. Deol's portrayal of the resolute yet kind truck driver Tara Singh and Patel's depiction of Sakeena left quite an impact on the audiences. Their interfaith, and later international, love story became a beacon of hope and unity, set against the backdrop of an era marred by violence and communal tensions.

However, as with any piece of art that delves into historical events, Gadar wasn't devoid of controversy, even during its release. The film's unabashed display of patriotism and nationalistic fervour sparked discussions about its portrayal of history. Some viewed it as bordering on jingoism — a form of extreme nationalism that often involves aggressive and confrontational expressions of patriotism. Its chest-thumping dialogues and larger-than-life heroics (not unusual in Hindi cinema, to be honest) overshadowed whatever nuances the story offered of the Partition's complexities.

How Gadar embraced jingoism

Tara is a character fuelled by an unwavering love for his country. But he veers dangerously close to jingoism. The film's dialogue, "Hindustan Zindabad tha, Zindabad hai, aur Zindabad rahega!" (India was great, is great, and will remain great!), became emblematic of the unreasonable patriotism that characterised Gadar. While it resonated with some people's sense of national pride, some argued that its sheer force overshadowed the film's exploration of the historical event at the centre of the movie it sought to depict — the Partition.

By placing such strong emphasis on personal heroism and patriotism, many contended that the film might have missed an opportunity to delve into the myriad stories of pain, loss, and displacement that the Partition brought about.

Will Gadar 2 eschew ultra-nationalism?

The question of whether Gadar 2 will steer clear of jingoism is a pertinent one, given the debates and discussions that its predecessor ignited. Despite the fact that the cinematic landscape evolves and societal perspectives shift with time, there are no indications that the sequel might approach its narrative with more subtlety. It is, after all, releasing in a climate that seems to have made room for films that embrace jingoistic sentiments. Audiences appear more open to narratives that evoke emotions associated with their love for the country, and filmmakers have recognised this trend.

