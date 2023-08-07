Sunny Deol on Gadar's influence on recent cross-border love stories: We should respect their choices

They say art imitates life and vice-versa. The recent rise in cases of cross-border relationships-many have drawn similarities to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead, the cross-border partition drama was a blockbuster hit back when it had released in 2001. 22 years later, the same team is back with a sequel, Gadar2. Plot of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha Set against the backdrop of India's partition in 1947, the film followed the journey of a Sikh man who saves a Muslim woman from a mob and falls in love and marries. The woman has been separated from her family due to the riots and hence is unable to migrate to Pakistan. Amidst the tense circumstances, they find solace in each other, having been college mates, and eventually, their bond deepens into love.



About Gadar 2



Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel are currently busy promoting the sequel of the film which is up for a theatrical release on 11 August. At a recent interview, Deol was asked to comment on cross-border love stories and if he felt the film influenced such relationships.



Deol was particularly given the reference of Seema Haider, a Pakistan resident who came to India to marry her “lover” from Greater Noida, and Anju, who crossed the international border to be with her Pakistani “friend”.



Deol was asked if the films had inspired these cases, to which the actor said, “I don’t believe so… Nowadays, technology facilitates people meeting through apps. Once they develop feelings for each other, they naturally want to meet and be together. Instead of criticising or concerning ourselves with such matters, we should respect their choices, as it’s their personal life. Whether it’s right or wrong is for them to decide.”



He also mentioned that he seldom keeps up with the news. “Since my childhood, I’ve rarely read newspapers or watched the news. I used to focus solely on the sports pages. News has become more like a commodity now.”



Deol also spoke about how he works independently without being associated to any film camps. “I have no idea how to play the flattery game, and I don’t know what camps in the industry are. I have no desire to become that type of actor. My aspiration is simple: if you appreciate me, I’ll be here; if you don’t, then I won’t. My presence is determined by my talent; if I possess the art, I’ll be present; if not, I won’t. I acknowledge and embrace reality, so I steer clear of living in a fabricated world.”



Gadar 2 has been directed by Anil Sharma, who directed the first instalment too. The film stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra along with Deol. It will release in theatres on August 11, 2023.