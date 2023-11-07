Barbra Streisand says Charlie Chaplin's son was 'cruel' to her. Here's why

Barbra Streisand, the iconic singer and actress, recently shared her early career challenges and experiences with sexism, focusing on a specific incident involving Sydney Chaplin, son of the legendary actor Charlie Chaplin. Streisand's own words, uttered in the context of her upcoming memoir My Name Is Barbra, offer a glimpse into the hurdles she faced as a woman in the entertainment industry.

The Sydney Chaplin incident

In the 1960s, Streisand and Sydney Chaplin both graced the Broadway stage in Funny Girl. Streisand recounted the complexities of her relationship with Chaplin, explaining how it took a disconcerting turn when he expressed romantic interest in her. Streisand recalled while speaking to the BBC, "I don't even like to talk about it. It's just a person who had a crush on me – which was unusual." She continued, "When I said to him, 'I don't want to be involved with you,' he turned on me in such a way that was very cruel." Chaplin's actions included "muttering under his breath while I was talking on stage. Terrible words. Curse words."

Streisand also remarked, "And he wouldn't look into my eyes anymore. And you know, when you're acting, it's really important to look at the other person and react to them."

This led to her decision to abstain from live performances for an extended period of 27 years.

A pattern of sexism