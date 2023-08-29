Barbie shatters another huge box office record, becomes Warner Bros' highest-grossing film
The Greta Gerwig-directed film Barbie continues to make waves at the box office even over a month after its release.
There is just no stopping Barbie. More than a month after its release, the Greta Gerwig directorial is still breaking box office records. Now, the Margot Robbie-starrer has achieved a historic milestone by surpassing the $1.342 billion global earnings of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2, securing its position as the highest-grossing film in Warner Bros' history. The film's domestic earnings have reached an impressive $592.8 million, with an additional $745.5 million collected from international markets. Barbie recently surpassed Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight as Warner Bros' biggest earner at the domestic box office.
Adding to an already big list of accomplishments, Barbie has overtaken The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the top-grossing title of 2023 in North America. With this trajectory, it's poised to outshine the global earnings of the same movie.
Looking ahead, Barbie has set its sights on an even loftier achievement: surpassing the worldwide earnings of Frozen II, which stands at an impressive $1.43 billion. If successful, Barbie will carve out a place as the highest-grossing movie directed by a woman, animated or live-action.
Barbie review
WION's Shomini Sen wrote in her review of Barbie, "I would still say that the film very smartly shows how society is and humanises the iconic doll. For decades Barbie has been one of the most popular toys for young girls, setting unrealistic standards of beauty. Sure, Mattel has reinvented the doll and made every girl believe that they can be whatever they want to be - just like their favourite doll, but the narrative of everything being overtly perfect has also done damage to several. Greta, in that sense, spins the narrative and adds a layer of cynicism to Barbieland to show how things are in real. Flawed, depressed, and definitely not perfect- even though the plastic remains constant."