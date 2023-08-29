Barbie shatters another huge box office record, becomes Warner Bros' highest-grossing film

There is just no stopping Barbie. More than a month after its release, the Greta Gerwig directorial is still breaking box office records. Now, the Margot Robbie-starrer has achieved a historic milestone by surpassing the $1.342 billion global earnings of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2, securing its position as the highest-grossing film in Warner Bros' history. The film's domestic earnings have reached an impressive $592.8 million, with an additional $745.5 million collected from international markets. Barbie recently surpassed Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight as Warner Bros' biggest earner at the domestic box office.

Adding to an already big list of accomplishments, Barbie has overtaken The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the top-grossing title of 2023 in North America. With this trajectory, it's poised to outshine the global earnings of the same movie.

Looking ahead, Barbie has set its sights on an even loftier achievement: surpassing the worldwide earnings of Frozen II, which stands at an impressive $1.43 billion. If successful, Barbie will carve out a place as the highest-grossing movie directed by a woman, animated or live-action.

