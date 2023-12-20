Barbie makers Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are married after 12 years of dating

Barbie has brought a lot of people together – from cinema lovers to their makers. We are talking of Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, who have tied the knot now. The couple dated for 12 years. They got married in New York City Hall.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach met while they were filming Greenberg in 2010. They started dating in 2011. Recently, the couple co-wrote the Barbie screenplay while Greta directed the massive entertainer.

In a previous interview, Noah told Vogue that he loves working with partner Greta and said, "I think the pleasure of writing for us is that it seeps into everything. I'd show her a cut of my movie, and then a few months later, I'm watching her movie. I don't want to sound sickeningly happy, but it's a truly great thing to watch someone you love make something and love the thing they make. I don't know how else to say it without saying a lot.”

He added, "When we write together, I'm always trying to impress her. I feel like I write better because I work at it harder, I want her to be impressed.”