Barbie film used so much pink paint that it caused an international shortage, claims production designer
Greta Gerwig's much-anticipated live-action film Barbie is all things pink. So much so that it supposedly caused an international paint shortage. Here's what the movie's production designer has to say!
Every Barbie fan associates the dolls with its signature pink colour and of course, no Barbie film would be complete with every shade of pink in the palate on the set. And according to Sarah Greenwood, production designer of the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer, the film had so much pink on the set that it caused an international shortage.
In a recent interview with Architectural Digest published online on Tuesday, Greenwood said that there was an international shortage of the fluorescent shade of Rosco paint while they were constructing the movie set. She added, “The world … ran out of pink.”
Previously, Greenwood told IndieWire that “pink became the film’s thesis,” and that when it came to finding the perfect pink, “it was epic dealing with the painters, mixing the right colours”.
Speaking to AD, the film's director said that maintaining the "kid-ness" of the film was paramount. She wanted the pinks to be very bright and everything to be almost too much.
The recent hype around the movie has ignited a new social media trend called 'Barbiecore'. The hashtag is trending across social media platforms, with the hashtag garnering estimated views of 300 million on TikTok alone.
Barbie also features an ensemble cast that includes Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, and America Ferrara among others. It will hit the theatres on July 21.
