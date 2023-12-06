Barbie Cinematic Universe? Greta Gerwig addresses potential Ken movie spinoff

Greta Gerwig, the director behind the recent box office hit Barbie, has sparked speculation about the possibility of a spinoff centred around the character Ken. In a recent interview with Sharyn Alfonsi on 60 Minutes, Gerwig was asked about the potential for a Ken-centric movie following the success of Barbie.

Gerwig remained noncommittal in her response, stating, "I mean, the truth is, you know…I guess we’ll see." Despite the ambiguity, her statement has left fans curious about the prospect of expanding the Barbie cinematic universe.

The idea of a Ken spinoff gained traction when Gerwig revealed that there was a surplus of material created for the character that didn't make it into the final script of Barbie. She mentioned, "We had way too much material for Ken. We would write, and write, and write," hinting at untapped potential for further exploration. Ryan Gosling, who portrayed Ken in Barbie, was not initially part of the plan before Gerwig was recruited to helm the project. Gerwig, however, admitted to writing the role with Gosling in mind before meeting him. The unexpected success of their on-screen chemistry raises the question of whether a standalone Ken movie could be in the works.

Margot Robbie, who played Barbie and served as an executive producer, seemed to downplay the likelihood of a sequel during an Associated Press interview. She stated, "I think we put everything into this one. We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something."

As Barbie prepares for its streaming release on December 15, fans are left wondering about the future of the Barbie cinematic universe.