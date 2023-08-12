Barbie breaks new box office record, is now highest-grossing female-directed film in US

Greta Gerwig's Barbie continues to establish and break box office records even in its fourth week in theatres. Now, thanks to the movie, Gerwig has solidified her place as the highest-grossing female director of all time at the domestic (North American) box office, surpassing the previous record set by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, the directors of Frozen II. Frozen II, released by Walt Disney Animation Studios in 2019, had amassed a domestic box office gross of $477.4 million. However, Gerwig's Barbie has surged ahead, reaching a domestic box office total of $478.1 million by Tuesday and soaring to an impressive $492.6 million by Thursday.

As of Friday, it has joined the exclusive club of films that have exceeded $500 million in domestic earnings. Earlier, the film became the first female-directed film to cross the $1 billion mark. It has grossed $1.06 billion until now.

What is Barbie all about?

The focal point of Barbie is the main character, the eponymous doll Barbie (or more precisely, the Stereotypical Barbie), who sets out on a journey of self-discovery in the actual world. This choice arises once she recognises slight imperfections in her once impeccable body and life. With her partner Ken by her side, they traverse through reality, encountering obstacles linked to traditional beauty standards and societal expectations. Alongside Barbie, Ken, and their owner, Sasha, tackle their uncertainties and the pressures imposed by society. This journey prompts a significant shift in the social framework of Barbieland.

Barbie review

WION's Shomini Sen wrote in her review of Barbie, "I would still say that the film very smartly shows how society is and humanises the iconic doll. For decades Barbie has been one of the most popular toys for young girls, setting unrealistic standards of beauty. Sure, Mattel has reinvented the doll and made every girl believe that they can be whatever they want to be - just like their favourite doll, but the narrative of everything being overtly perfect has also done damage to several. Greta, in that sense, spins the narrative and adds a layer of cynicism to Barbieland to show how things are in real. Flawed, depressed, and definitely not perfect- even though the plastic remains constant."



