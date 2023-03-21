Bad Bunny sued by ex for $40 million over illegal use of voice recording. Details here

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny has been sued by his ex-girlfriend for $40 million over his use of her voice recording allegedly without her consent, reported the news agency Associated Press. Carliz De La Cruz Hernández's 'Bad Bunny, baby' is a part of two of Bad Bunny's songs, her lawsuit filed in a Puerto Rico court said. The recording, the suit said, has been used in 'Pa Ti' and 'Dos Mil 16' songs, both of which have hundreds of millions of views and streams on streaming sites like YouTube and Spotify. Noah Kamil Assad Byrne, Bad Bunny's manager, has also been sued.

The lawsuit added, “Since then, thousands of people have commented directly on Carliz’s social media networks, as well as every time she goes to a public place, about the ‘Bad Bunny, baby.’ This has caused, and currently causes, that De La Cruz feels worried, anguished, intimidated, overwhelmed and anxious."

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner make relationship official

This news of the lawsuit comes a couple of weeks after Bad Bunny made his relationship with Kendall Jenner official. They were recently captured embracing and kissing each other in pictures that have surfaced online in Sushi Park in West Hollywood, reported TMZ. The rumours of their dating began when the two were spotted making out in a club in February.

They were then later seen at the same restaurant on what looked like a double date with singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey.

Who is Bad Bunny?

Bad Bunny is considered one of the pioneers of Latin trap music. He has gained worldwide popularity for his fusion of Latin, trap, and reggaeton music, and is known for hits such as 'Mía', 'Dakiti', and 'Callaíta'. He has won multiple awards, including several Latin Grammy Awards, and has collaborated with many other artists in the industry. He has also been involved in activism, advocating for various social and political causes.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE