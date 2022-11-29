'Babylon' new trailer: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie film is a handsome ode to 1920s' Hollywood. Watch

A new trailer for Damien Chazelle's next, the much-anticipated epic period comedy called 'Babylon', is out. The star-studded, glitzy film stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in lead roles. It is set in Los Angeles in the 1920s, and is described as a tale of "outsized ambition and outrageous excess". The new trailer promises a stunning-looking period piece.

Robbie's Nellie LaRoy is a carefree actress who would party all the time if she could. Beneath her devil-may-care attitude, however, she hides her many vulnerabilities. Robbie is once again tasked with playing a complex character, and once again she appears to be more than up to the task. Pitt's Jack Conrad is a huge star, who loves all the spotlight and attention he gets. His character is sort of a foil to LaRoy's depraved, always-partying, and drug-addled side of Hollywood.

The visuals look great, and the setting is extremely well-realised.

Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li also star.

The film seems to be what you would get if you combined 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'The Wolf Of Wall Street', and modified the resulting product a little. In short: a delicious, not-to-be-missed experience.

The 1920s Hollywood, the era when silent cinema gave way to 'talkies', is curiously unexplored by, well, Hollywood. So that is welcome too.

The official synopsis reads, "From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood."