'Avatar The Way of Water' to soon beat 'Spider-Man No Way Home' at the box office, nears $2 billion

It has been more than a month since the release of James Cameron's science-fiction epic 'Avatar: The Way of Water', but the film is going as strong as a new release. Such is the lure of Pandora, the fictional extrasolar, inhabitable moon that serves as the primary setting of the franchise, and Cameron's filmmaking. Until now, the film has grossed $1.903 billion. It is on the verge of surpassing 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', which had grossed $1.906 billion. After beating the Sony-Marvel movie, 'The Way of Water' will also become the highest-grossing movie in the post-pandemic world. A recent Screenrant report predicted that the film may end up with more than $2.5 billion in box office receipts by the time it exits cinemas.

The original 'Avatar' had grossed (including re-releases) $2.92 billion and remains the biggest movie ever at the worldwide box office. 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' was made on an estimated budget of $350–460 million, and thus had to earn big, but it has surprised even the most optimistic analysts.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' brings back Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) a paraplegic marine who sided with the Na’vi in the conflict against humans in the original and became one of the tall, lithe, and blue-hued natives himself. He and his native wife Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) have children now: three of theirs and two adopted. The stakes are higher than ever before.

Wion's review of the film read, "Basically, I have the same complaints with ‘The Way of Water’ that I had with the original ‘Avatar’. No one in their right mind would take exception to his vision, but beneath all that eye candy, the film has a painfully conventional story involving conventional characters told in a traditional Cameron way. The director has never been an impressive deviser of complex, gripping plots and characters beyond the surface level. He does have the uncanny ability to build exciting narratives around action set pieces, and 'The Way of Water' is no exception. 'The Way of Water' is, in effect, a typical Cameron movie with all its glories and downfalls.'