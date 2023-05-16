Avatar The Way of Water to release on this date on Disney+ and Max

James Cameron's record-breaking blockbuster and sequel to his 2009 science fiction epic Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, has set its free streaming release date. The film will release on both Disney+ and Max (HBO Max's new incarnation) on June 7. While Disney owns 20th Century Studios, the studio behind the Avatar franchise, the Max release is because of a deal that was finalised last year that allows the streaming service to stream half the titles that released in 2022. The film features fresh adventures for Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) a paraplegic marine who sided with the Na’vi in the conflict against humans in the original and became one of the tall, lithe, and blue-hued natives himself. He and his native wife Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) have children now: three of theirs and two adopted. The stakes are higher than ever before.

As the old foes at the RDA return to complete what they started in the first film with a renewed sense of vengeance, Jake and Neytiri flee their homeland with their children to protect the Omaticaya clan.

They find themselves among the Metkayina, a water-loving Na’vi clan with a paler blue skin colour to mirror the sea. They live around a reef and have amphibious qualities, allowing them to inhabit both worlds. Initially unwilling and hostile, the leaders of the clan, Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) and Ronal (Kate Winslet) eventually take the fugitives in and teach them their aquatic ways. Unbeknown to them, the Sullys have brought the war right to their shores.

The film released in December last year and the delayed streaming date is thanks to an astounding performance in theatrical. The film is the third-highest-grossing movie of all time after Avatar and Avengers: Endgame at an incredible $2.31 billion.

WION's review of the film read, "Basically, I have the same complaints with The Way of Water that I had with the original Avatar. No one in their right mind would take exception to his vision, but beneath all that eye-candy, the film has a painfully conventional story involving conventional characters told in a traditional Cameron way. The director has never been an impressive deviser of complex, gripping plots and characters beyond surface level. He does have the uncanny ability to build exciting narratives around action set pieces, and The Way of Water is no exception. The Way of Water is, in effect, a typical Cameron movie with all its glories and downfalls."

