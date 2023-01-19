'Avatar The Way of Water' surpasses 'Spider-Man No Way Home', becomes pandemic's biggest blockbuster

'Avatar The Way of Water' has become the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time, in terms of worldwide numbers. 'The Way of Water' beat 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to achieve this feat. It also became the highest-grossing movie since the pandemic hit. Until now, the James Cameron directorial has grossed $1.928 billion dollars, surpassing $1.921 billion dollars of 'No Way Home'. The film is still going strong and is expected to sail through unruffled waters until at least the mid of February. The film earlier helped The Walt Disney Studios cross the $4 billion mark. In November, the House of Mouse crossed the $3 billion mark, thanks mainly to 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

In case you didn't know, the 'Avatar' franchise was earlier owned by 20th Century Fox, which was acquired by Disney.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprise the respective roles of Jake Sully and Neytiri. Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald also return in their roles. Sigourney Weaver also returns, but in a different role. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement join the franchise with this film.