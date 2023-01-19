'Avatar The Way of Water' surpasses 'Spider-Man No Way Home', becomes pandemic's biggest blockbuster
Story highlights
'Avatar The Way of Water' has surpassed 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to become the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time.
'Avatar The Way of Water' has surpassed 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to become the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time.
'Avatar The Way of Water' has become the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time, in terms of worldwide numbers. 'The Way of Water' beat 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to achieve this feat. It also became the highest-grossing movie since the pandemic hit. Until now, the James Cameron directorial has grossed $1.928 billion dollars, surpassing $1.921 billion dollars of 'No Way Home'. The film is still going strong and is expected to sail through unruffled waters until at least the mid of February. The film earlier helped The Walt Disney Studios cross the $4 billion mark. In November, the House of Mouse crossed the $3 billion mark, thanks mainly to 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.
In case you didn't know, the 'Avatar' franchise was earlier owned by 20th Century Fox, which was acquired by Disney.
Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprise the respective roles of Jake Sully and Neytiri. Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald also return in their roles. Sigourney Weaver also returns, but in a different role. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement join the franchise with this film.
Also Read: 'Avatar The Way of Water' movie review: Visually gorgeous, James Cameron's film repeats original's mistakes
Wion gave 'Avatar The Way of Water' a mixed critical review. It read, "Basically, I have the same complaints with ‘The Way of Water’ that I had with the original ‘Avatar’. No one in their right mind would take exception to his vision, but beneath all that eye-candy, the film has a painfully conventional story involving conventional characters told in a traditional Cameron way. The director has never been an impressive deviser of complex, gripping plots and characters beyond surface level. He does have the uncanny ability to build exciting narratives around action set pieces, and 'The Way of Water' is no exception. 'The Way of Water' is, in effect, a typical Cameron movie with all its glories and downfalls. "