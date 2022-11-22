'Avatar: The Way of Water' new trailer promises an enthralling cinematic experience. Watch

Disney is leaving no stone unturned to promote and market possibly the biggest movie ever made: 'Avatar: The Way of Water'. The sequel to 2009's 'Avatar', which is the highest-grossing movie of all time in terms of worldwide collections, the film marks James Cameron's return as director. The film just got a new trailer. Easily the most plot-heavy promo yet, the trailer is still pretty miserly when it comes to the actual details of the story, particularly when compared to spoilery trailers of most commercial movies. Well, Cameron did challenge the fans of the franchise to guess the plot. This shows he has confidence in the secrecy and surprise factor of the story.

While speaking to IGN, he had said, "I guarantee you, you won’t be able to predict it. What people hate the most is to go and see a movie and say ‘oh… predictable.’ This is not predictable, I don’t think. I defy anybody to predict where this story goes.”

The trailer also promises a never-before-seen visual extravaganza that will wow audiences, particularly in 3D, a format Cameron insists is here to stay.

The film continues the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their children) as they encounter new challenges and undergo fresh adventures. They come across a new tribe of the Na'vi, the blue-hued race of people Jake and Neytiri belong to as well.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' brings back Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald from the first movie. Sigourney Weaver also returns, but in a different role. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, and Vin Diesel join the cast.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' releases on December 16, 2022.