'Avatar' re-release brings James Cameron movie closer to $3 billion. Details here

The re-release of James Cameron's 'Avatar' is a hit movie in itself. At the time of writing, the film is inching towards the frankly gobsmacking $3 billion mark, and has grossed $2.905 billion as per Collider. The movie was re-released to serve as a primer for the sequel called 'Avatar: The Way of Water', which comes out in December. In the new release, 'Avatar' grossed $18 million in its domestic market and $39 overseas.

This is not the first re-release of 'Avatar'. Earlier, its global box office haul was overtaken by 'Avengers: Endgame' in 2019, but the science-fiction epic retook the top spot when it was released again later.

The movie was a subversion of the alien-invasion genre. Instead of the aliens, it was us humans invading another planet (more accurately a moon) for material gain. On Pandora were reserves of Unobtanium and in the way stood the Na'vi, a tall, blue-hued, and lithe people with feline features who were connected to nature in a way humans had been once upon a time. But the US government, backed by its military with its warplanes and its artillery, attacked the Na'vi after trying to infiltrate them by using hybrids called avatars.

Dealing with themes like exploitation, racism, and imperialism, the movie was a huge step in the field of computer-generated imagery-assisted filmmaking. It was widely praised for its visuals and 3D quality, though received some criticism for its thin, simplistic plot.

The second movie in the franchise is titled 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and continues the story of the mythical alien race called the Na'Vi. While Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, and Giovanni Ribisi return from the first film, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, and Vin Diesel are the new joiners.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' releases on December 16, 2022.