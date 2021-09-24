At 86, Judi Dench decides against marrying her partner David Mills

British star Judi Dench and her partner of 11 years, David Mills, have toyed with the idea of getting married during the Covid-induced lockdown phase but the pair has now decided against that possibility.



The duo, Dench has reportedly said, are happy to stay in their respective homes.

"We talked about that but I think we are far better off as we are as we have got two separate houses. And we are either in one or the other and we are four miles apart," Mills reportedly told a media outlet.



The couple started their relationship in 2010, nine years after the death of her husband Michael Williams. They were married for 30 years.

"Initially it was a bit daunting but we go everywhere. It has made me famous but I have found it all fine. I have met all the Hollywood stars, I get on well with them. I am not an actor you see. I am not competition to them and that is how it works," Mills reportedly added.



Mills is, however, 'fine' with all the publicity he has been subjected to in last 11 years.



In 2020, Judi Dench had dismissed the idea of getting married to Mills in an interview.

"No, no, no, no, no. Let's just pull ourselves together and be our age!" she had said, when quizzed about marrying Mills.